Top track

I Still Believe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SYNTHICIDE: Tim Cappello, 80s Baby

TV Eye
Fri, 14 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Still Believe
Got a code?

About

Tim Cappello, The Lost Boys saxophone legend (who also played with Tina Turner and appeared on Miami Vice), joins 80s Baby for a special night lost in the shadows.

With DJ sets by Violet Sky.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tim Cappello, Violet Sky

Venue

TV Eye

1647 Weirfield Street, Queens, New York 11385, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.