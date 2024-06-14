DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tim Cappello, The Lost Boys saxophone legend (who also played with Tina Turner and appeared on Miami Vice), joins 80s Baby for a special night lost in the shadows.
With DJ sets by Violet Sky.
