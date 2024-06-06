Top track

Late Night Jazz: Raelle

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Thu, 6 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

South London soul singer Raelle returns to the Elgar Room two years after her Late Night Jazz debut.

"It's not just words on a page, or notes being played. Music is all about feelings", is what she says about music. With a band formed of classical, jazz a...

Presented by the Royal Albert Hall
Lineup

Raelle

Venue

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall

Doors open9:00 pm

