The Felice Brothers

CHALK
Sun, 10 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton
From £25.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Felice Brothers: A spirited Americana outfit hailing from the Catskill Mountains, blending folk, rock, and country into a unique musical tapestry. With heartfelt lyrics and foot-stomping rhythms, they captivate audiences worldwide with their raw energy...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Felice Brothers

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
825 capacity

