Between The Lines Presents: LUMI

Cherry Complex
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $13.60
With Alexia & Temenon

LUMI

Finnish DJ and producer LUMI epitomizes the nexus of deep cerebral, and introspective house and techno. Fusing her Finnish heritage with the world of high fashion, LUMI's dark, ethereal visuals...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cherry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

