Anna Castiglia live

Off Topic
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsTorino
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Anna Castiglia live @OFF TOPIC

Anna Castiglia, catanese classe 1998, è una cantautrice come non se ne incontrano più facilmente, la sua figura sul palco diventa un tutt’uno con il suo strumento, con la sua chitarra, immagine cara al panorama del cantautor...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Goodness APS.

Lineup

Anna Castiglia

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

