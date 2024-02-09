DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're ready to live life like it's Golden at our Jill Scott celebration this February.
Toasting 20 years of the masterpiece that is, 'Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2' with live renditions of her biggest anthems, expect to hear 'You Got Me', 'A...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.