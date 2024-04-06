Top track

Julian Velard

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Julian Velard is…In The Middle Of Something - NYC Album Release Show - w/ Special Guest TBA - Presented by HearFirst & CEG - Live at LPR on Saturday, April 6th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:00 PM doors | 7:00 PM show (18+)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HearFirst & CEG
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julian Velard

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

