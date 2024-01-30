Top track

JAMIE WEBSTER - Fickle Fran (feat. Billy Bragg)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jamie Webster: Acoustic + Signing (12pm Doors)

Rough Trade Nottingham
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsNottingham
Selling fast
From £15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

JAMIE WEBSTER - Fickle Fran (feat. Billy Bragg)
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present an in-store matinee acoustic performance and signing from the man of his people, Jamie Webster. This unique event celebrates the release of his brand new album '10 For The People' released via Modern Sky....

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jamie Webster

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.