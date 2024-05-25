DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MØ-NØ

Supersonic Records
Sat, 25 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Duo fusionnel s'il en est, Lena Woods et Matteo Casati présentent MØ-NØ, nouveau projet qui mêle pop, musique électronique, rock et ambiances cinématographiques. Des textes qui alternent entre vision dystopique et évasions oniriques, emmenés par la voix hy...

Tout public.
Présenté par OVASTAND SARL.
Lineup

MØ-NØ

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

