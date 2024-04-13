Top track

MilleniumKid & JBS - Adrenalin

MilleniumKid & JBS: UNENDLICHKEIT TOUR 2024

Häkken
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€25.50

About

Irgendwo zwischen düsterer Romantik und atmosphärischen Synthesizer-Klanglandschaften treffen treibende Beats auf zwei raue, hallende Stimmen, die mit bittersüßer Melancholie eine Sehnsucht nach Liebe in der Leere unseres Daseins wecken. So überzeugend, so...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren (Bitte Jugendschutz beachten!)
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Innsite Booking & DIFFUS
Lineup

JBS

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

