JAZZ:RE:FOUND - BACK TO INNOCENCE

Fibre Live Club
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsVercelli
€11.50
Dopo quasi dieci anni di assenza, torna nella sua hometown Jazz:Re:Found, accompagnato dalla storica crew Noego, un’occasione unica per celebrare alcune delle più interessanti realtà che tengono accesa la scintilla in provincia. Una giornata nei vecchi nei...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Fibre Live Club

Via Cesare Filippone, 13100 Vercelli Vercelli, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

