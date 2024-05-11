DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bug Club

The Castle and Falcon
Sat, 11 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THIS IS TMRW

PRESENTS

SAT MAY 11TH

CASTLE AND FALCON

THE BUG CLUB

DOORS: 7.30PM

TICKETS: £15

This is an 18+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Castle and Falcon

The Castle & Falcon, 402 Moseley Rd, Balsall Heath, Birmingham B12 9AT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

