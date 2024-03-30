Top track

La retraite

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Les Vulves Assassines

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
Selling fast
€21.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La retraite
Got a code?

About

VULVES ASSASSINES (Punk Rap):

Les Vulves assassines c’est du punk-rap de l'espace, avec DJ Conant et MC Vieillard, deux rappeuses hurleuses aux machines, et l’immense Samy à la guitare électrique.

Les Vulves assassines font danser fort, chanter en coeur,...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Les Vulves Assassines

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.