A Certain Ratio

New Century
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
About A Certain Ratio

Formed in Manchester, A Certain Ratio fuse post punk with indie rock, disco and funk. One of the first bands to release with Factory Records in the ’80s, they returned after a 12-year hiatus in 2020 with ACR Loco, an album that explores post-Brexit Britain Read more

Event information

A CERTAIN RATIO - IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS

Live 2024

A CERTAIN RATIO have announced details of a new album, produced by Dan Carey, and an extensive UK tour for spring 2024. It All Comes Down To This, their thirteenth studio album, will be releas...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by A Certain Ratio
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A Certain Ratio

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

