Avalon Emerson - One More Fluorescent Rush

Avalon Emerson presents 9000 Dreams

FOLD
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Avalon Emerson returns to London with her 9000 Dreams party, this time bringing some friends.

FOLD operates a strict 21+ and ID check at the door policy, please make sure to bring a physical ID for a smooth...

This is a 21+ event. (Photo I.D required)
Presented by Origins & Small Talk
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Avalon Emerson

FOLD

Gillian House, Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

