Slater + Tony Velour + May Rio + Bex

DIFFERENT WRLD
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

From seductive club bangers to therapeutic, night-time-cruising tunes, Slater has solidified his role as a tastemaker and star of the new wave of alternative pop. Since 2013, Southern California’s rising underground sensation, Slater, has blended the best...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Different Wrld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

