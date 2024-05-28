Top track

.intoodeep.

Dead Poet Society

Club Congress
Tue, 28 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tuesday May 28th

w/ support from Andres

Spotify Presale: Tuesday January 9th @ 12pm ET

General On-Sale: Friday January 12th @ 10am local

Doors 7pm

ADV $20 | DOS $25

16+

---DEAD POET SOCIETY---Asked what it is he wants audiences to take away from “F...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Psyko Steve Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Poet Society

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

