Harry Diplock - Rose Room

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gypsy Jazz Sessions 2nd House

The Piano Bar Soho
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
From £8

About

Programmed by gypsy jazz aficionado Matt Holborn of The London Django Collective. The Gypsy Jazz Sessions are a weekly night born out of the desire to celebrate the energetic and vibrant gypsy jazz scene in London. Expect several top virtuoso musicians to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

London Django Collective

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

