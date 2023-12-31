Top track

Robert Hood - A Time to Rebuild

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NYE Techno by COMPOUND: Robert Hood, Adam X, Nur Jaber, MÆDON (Live) & Andrew S.

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$59.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Robert Hood - A Time to Rebuild
Got a code?

About

Presented by Dirty Epic and Synthetik Minds, the fifth edition of Techno Before Christmas welcomes Regal, Lee Ann Roberts, and Zander PSR.

COMPOUND returns for its annual New Year's Eve edition.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS FOR ALL TICKET HOLDERS & ATTENDEES:

Sm...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by COMPOUND
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.