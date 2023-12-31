DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mahall's New Years Eve: Dancing Through The Decades

Mahall's
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
PartyCleveland
About

Mahall's New Years Eve:

Dancing Through The Decades

Ring in the new year and Mahall’s 100th year with a blowout party of Dancing Through The Decades! This centennial celebration will be one to remember with music from three eras in three rooms - all nigh...

21+
Presented by Mahall's.
Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

