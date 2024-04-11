DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Smells Like 90's Spirit

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le 11 avril à Barbey, ressortez vos vieilles converses et vos jeans troués et soyez un vrai cool kid pour la soirée Smells Like 90’s Spirit !

Une soirée immersive et interactive avec concert de Headcases (covers de Nirvana), blind test, quizz sur le thème...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

