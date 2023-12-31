DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Crofters Rights NYE 2023

Crofters Rights
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJBristol
£11.87
About

Forget Christmas… It’s nearly New Year’s Eve at Crofters

There’s only one way to see out a completely mad year - lose your head across 2 rooms at the Crofters. We’ve pulled together an absolute screamer of a lineup, featuring some of our favourite crews,...

This is an 18+ event
The Crofters Rights
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
80 capacity

