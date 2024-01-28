DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matt Winning and Friends

The Bill Murray
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join award-winning climate change comedian Dr Matt Winning as he works up a new show with some of his friends!

"everything a Fringe show should be: hilarious, personal, inventive, and something that will stay with you for some time to come"★★★★★ (EdFestMa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matthew Winning

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open8:30 pm

