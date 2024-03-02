Top track

Sofia Kourtesis

Sound Nightclub
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Event information

Sofia Kourtesis at Sound.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sound.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sofia Kourtesis

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

