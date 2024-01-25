Top track

V $ X V PRiNCE - Мурашки

The Great Kurultai

Don Quixote
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$122.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Introducing "The Great Kurultai" tour featuring the phenomenal rap talents of "Ulukmanapo" and "V $ X V Prince" with “De Lacure” and the special guest “Begish” from Central Asia. Get ready for an electrifying journey through music and culture as these two...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KRN Entertainment

Lineup

V $ X V PRiNCE

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

