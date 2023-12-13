DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Raegan / Susannah Joffe / Marottes

Pianos: Showroom
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Raegan / Susannah Joffe / Marottes

$10 ADV / $15 DOS

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PIANOS.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Pianos: Showroom

158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.