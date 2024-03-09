DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Girls of the Internet ft. Seven Davis Jr

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Having swiftly risen up the electronic music ranks since their debut release ‘When U Go’ on Luke Solomon’s Classic Music Company in 2017, Girls of the Internet have been conquering dancefloors with their vibrant performances.

Known for eclectic disco-insp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Seven Davis Jr.

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

