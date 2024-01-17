DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lev3ls x Romantic Therapy Present: An Immersive Experience With Jazzi Sirius

The Lower Third
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After the success of her debut festival appearance at Secret Garden Party 2023 and her recent Royal Albert Hall performance with Nitin Sawhney, Jazzi Sirius is hosting her first headliner since 2022. This time collaborating with Lev3ls and Romantic Therapy...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Lev3ls Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jazzi Sirius

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

