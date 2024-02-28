Top track

Wrong Way to Run

Logan Halstead & Willy Tea Taylor

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
From $21.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Logan Halstead & Willy Tea Taylor live at Eddie's Attic!

WILLY TEA TAYLOR

There is no question that Willy Tea Taylor’s life as a singer/songwriter was predetermined – his role realized the moment he wrote his first song. His inspirations drawn from two s...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Willy Tea Taylor

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

