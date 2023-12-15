Top track

1x4x9 - How It Feels

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A first listen to Behind the Tree from 1X4X9

Healing Force of the Universe
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyAlhambra
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

1x4x9 - How It Feels
Got a code?

About

Join us at Healing Force of the Universe for an album listening party on December 15. We'll be listening to our friend, Greg Wooten's album, Behind the Tree, from his 1X4X9 project. Expect libations, hoolahooping, a piano performance from C...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.

Lineup

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.