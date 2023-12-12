Top track

Sofía Comas - el verano será eterno ° verano °

MúsicaConSentido

Sala Clamores
Tue, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
About

La Plataforma del Voluntariado en colaboración con Radio 3 organiza el próximo 12 de diciembre una nueva edición de #MúsicaConSentido, un iniciativa que pretende impulsar la solidaridad a través de la música.

El concierto, que celebra este año su décima e...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

