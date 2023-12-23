DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for our last party before Christmas!!
To celebrate the festive season we're giving you a special gift - the first 50 tickets will be FREE. If you miss out on these, then don't worry. We're doing £5 tickets for the whole night!
Expect everything f...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
