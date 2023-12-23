Top track

Hoots Christmas Party

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for our last party before Christmas!!

To celebrate the festive season we're giving you a special gift - the first 50 tickets will be FREE. If you miss out on these, then don't worry. We're doing £5 tickets for the whole night!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

