Teenage Bottlerocket + Authority Zero + Poli Van Dam

Alex's Bar
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

It's the 8th Annual Brandon's B-Day Bash Tour with Teenage Bottlerocket, Authority Zero, and Poli Van Dam!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Teenage Bottlerocket, Authority Zero, Poli van Dam

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

