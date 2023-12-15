Top track

Rocoe & Body Heat Gang Band - Hideaway

Body Heat party

Bobino
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyMilano
About

...and again ! Milano’s main funky night - celebrating marriage between club culture and live music - is back and here to stay after our first indoor party of the season in the core of pulsating Navigli area !

Opened and closed by djs, peak time of the ev...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Body Heat.

Lineup

Rocoe, Body Heat Gang Band, Vaudafunk

Venue

Bobino

Piazzale Stazione Genova 4, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

