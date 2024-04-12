Top track

Veneno - A COLORS SHOW

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Dame Blanche

La Boule Noire
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Veneno - A COLORS SHOW
Got a code?

Event information

De Pinar del Rio jusqu'à Paris, la chanteuse, flûtiste et percussionniste cubaine La Dame Blanche s'est imposée en quelques années comme une véritable alchimiste du hip-hop afro-latin.

Derrière ce personnage, inspiré de légendes du monde entier, aussi pré...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Boa Viagem

Lineup

La Dame Blanche

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.