LB aka Labat

Village Underground
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lyon-based LB aka Labat, brings his soul-drenched, dusty House, Techno, Electro and Downtempo dynamic rave-tinged groove to Village Underground on the 16th of February.

Labat's sets have become synonymous with hip-house vocal chants, crunchy, organic drum...

Presented by Percolate.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LB aka Labat, Flansie, Ruthlss

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

