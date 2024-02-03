Top track

Percolate presents Ahadadream

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
From £10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

British-Pakistani producer Ahadadream is known for highly percussive, brash & high-energy club sets.

He lands into Birmingham headlining Percolate's second party at The Factory.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ahadadream

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

