Ars Nova Workshop celebrates and honors Martin Luther King Day with a special set by Tarbaby, the provocative and risk-taking trio of pianist Orrin Evans, bassist Eric Revis, and drummer Nasheet Waits, at Solar Myth on Monday, January 15.
