Made the List: New Year's Eve at W

W London
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Can you sense the anticipation? As we bid farewell to 2023, The Perception Bar beckons you to experience a Hollywood-style New Year's Eve celebration like no other.

Step into an atmosphere that seamlessly blends dazzling elegance with unrestrained indulge...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by W London.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

W London

10 Wardour St, London W1D 6QF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

