The Paulines
(Paris, FR - Post-Punk)
A mi-chemin entre pop-rock et post-punk en gardant sa liberté de ton, The Paulines compose ses morceaux dans un garage, où se mêlent avec énergie ses riffs de guitare grinçants et ses mélodies nostalgiques.
