The Paulines + Ren Gamma + Gooz Bumps

L'international
Sat, 30 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Paulines

(Paris, FR - Post-Punk)

A mi-chemin entre pop-rock et post-punk en gardant sa liberté de ton, The Paulines compose ses morceaux dans un garage, où se mêlent avec énergie ses riffs de guitare grinçants et ses mélodies nostalgiques.

Ren Gamma...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

