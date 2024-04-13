Top track

A Beacon School, Maxband

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 13 Apr, 9:30 pm
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, April 13th 2023
A Beacon School + Maxband
9:30pm - $15 ADV / $18 DOS - All Ages

A BEACON SCHOOL
New York, NY
https://abeaconschool.bandcamp.com/

The official follow-up to his beloved debut Cola, Smith takes his sound even further with 1...

All Ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A Beacon School, Maxband

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

