domicile presents X1NYX999

Domicile Miami
Fri, 5 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
$24.25

descend into the depths of a cybernetic fantasy at X- 1 NYX 999, where human souls intertwine with the enigmatic rhythms of machinery. This underground gathering, hidden within the labyrinthine streets, invites you to lose yourself in a night of dark, myst...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Elias Garcia, Dream

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

