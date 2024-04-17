Top track

Têtes de Pois

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 17 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

After earning their stripes rising through the Leeds DIY jazz scene, Têtes de Pois released their debut EP Framework in 2018. Supported by HMUK, the record received plaudits and plays on national radio.

Off the back of this release the group toured the UK...

This is a 14+ event
DJ Lubi presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Têtes De Pois

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

