DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After earning their stripes rising through the Leeds DIY jazz scene, Têtes de Pois released their debut EP Framework in 2018. Supported by HMUK, the record received plaudits and plays on national radio.
Off the back of this release the group toured the UK...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.