Monterey J - Before The House Burns Down

Monterey J "The Root" album live playthrough

The Gunners Pub
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Monterey J is a musician and producer based in South London originally from Italy. His music fuses funk, hip hop-flavoured beats and jazz harmony to create a unique mix of grooves. His debut album “The Root”, released independently on December 1st 2023 via...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Monterey J

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

