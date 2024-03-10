Top track

Ask Me No Questions

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bridget St John, Martin Carthy, Wizz Jones + more

MOTH Club
Sun, 10 Mar, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ask Me No Questions
Got a code?

About

A Tribute to Les Cousins: Soho's Legendary Folk & Blues Club

Les Cousins was situated in the basement of a restaurant owned by Loukas and Margaret Matheou at 49 Greek Street, London. Previously home to the Skiffle Cellar (c. 1956), the venue opened as Les...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Bridget St John, Martin Carthy, Wizz Jones and 1 more

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.