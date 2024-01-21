Top track

Thunder Thunday Feat. Paul Danke & More

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event. Hosted by Eliza Skinner featuring Paul Danke (album release!), Ross Bryant, Al Mitchell, Dt/IG, Paul Adelstein + special guests The Thundershirt Thunderband.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse & Thundershirt
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

