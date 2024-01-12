Top track

The Cave Club Bowie Special

MOTH Club
Fri, 12 Jan, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This January The Cave Club celebrates the music of David Bowie, his friends, inspirations and collaborators.

Hear the hits, space oddities, rare cuts and LP favourites all played on original vinyl.

Join us for our annual tribute to the man who fell to Ea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Cave Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rhys Webb

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open11:00 pm
320 capacity

