DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sala Sentimiento

Nica
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Por fin llega la segunda edición de Sala Sentimiento!

Con un Sold Out de escándalo en la fiesta de apertura, @akainusound ha programado un line up que no te dejará indiferente.

Selectores y productores ya establecidos comparten cartel con nuevos talentos...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por CASA BONAY (NICA).
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Nica

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 698, 08010 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.