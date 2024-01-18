Top track

Triptych VII: SUEP, Sad Dads + Fruity Water

The Hope & Ruin
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Triptych VII live in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on 18th January 2024!

Triptych features SUEP, School Disco, Milo Korbenski, Sad Dads, Fruity Water, Route 500, The Roebucks, Melt Plastic Group & Guiseberg.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
Lineup

Sad Dads, SUEP

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

