Special Tap Out - THINK FAST XMAS PARTY

Legend Club
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Special Tap Out

THINK FAST XMAS PARTY

ARMANI DOC

presentazione ufficiale di "GIFTED"

SQUITO BABE

presentazione ufficiale "ANDATE IN PACE"

Open Act :

DOYE

Dj Set: MASTAFIVE

POWERED BY:

I SOLITI IGNOTI FAM. - MAS NETWORK

Questo è un evento 8+
Presentato da Legend Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

